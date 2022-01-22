Foo Fighters Get Down in ‘Fraggle Rock’ with New Song for Revival Series

Foo Fighters have contributed a new song for the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ revival of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock revival and will make a guest appearance in one episode.

“Fraggle Rock Rock,” inspired by the original Jim Henson theme song, is performed by Foo Fighters and one of the tracks appearing in the 13-episode revival of the series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

Originally created by Jim Henson, the original Fraggle Rock TV show aired for five seasons between 1983 and 1987, along with an animated Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series spin-off in 1987.

The new series follows Fraggles Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Traveling Matt, along with Doozers and new characters, voiced by guests Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, and Kenan Thompson, as they embark on “epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world,” according to Apple TV+.

Executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who also serve as showrunners, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock follows the success of the Zoom-filmed Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, which aired on Apple TV+ in 2020.

In addition to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple has partnered with The Jim Henson Company for several other series, including “Harriet The Spy,” an animated adaptation of the children’s novel, in addition to airing the original Fraggle Rock.

Written by Dennis Lee and Philip Balsam, who worked on the music for the original Fraggle Rock series, the Foo Fighters’ “Fraggle Rock Rock” is one of 28 tracks on soundtrack for the series, which also features songs sung by guests like LaBelle, Erivo, and Helms.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple TV+