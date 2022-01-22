ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Resorts proposes $13.1 million settlement in class-action lawsuits

By Tamera Twitty
 6 days ago

Vail Resorts extended a $13.1 million settlement offer in response to five wage and labor lawsuits filed since 2020.

The lawsuits allege that the multinational company violated Fair Labor Standards Act standards as well as Colorado state labor laws.

The settlement offer comes after an online petition to "Hold Vail Accountable" gained over 40,000 signatures .

"As Stevens Pass skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts "Epic Pass," we are disgusted with the mismanagement of the ski area, the failure to treat employees well, or pay them a livable wage, and the failure to deliver the product we all paid for and bought with hard-earned money during a pandemic," the petition description reads.

Amid concerns over Vail Resorts’' treatment the company was still ranked by Forbes as one of America's best large employers in 2021.

