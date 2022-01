Chloe Kim should really have three Winter Olympics under her belt by now, but the 21-year-old snowboarding phenomenon was too young to head to Sochi for the 2014 Games—even though she qualified on the half-pipe. But when she was just 17-years-old, Chloe not only made her Olympic debut at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, but she also made history by becoming the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding ever. Casual! She was truly the teen queen of the snowboarding scene. Now, in her early-20s and just ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, here's what you need to know about Chloe:

