The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs took the long and arduous road to get here. For the Chiefs, they may have blown the doors off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Game but they had an incredibly difficult time against the Buffalo Bills. If it weren’t for the audacious play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs would be watching from the comfort of their homes as opposed to continuing their run.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO