The biggest storylines to jump-start the NFL offseason will be what Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers end up doing. Rodgers could return to the Green Bay Packers, retire, or demand out and request a new team. The Minnesota Vikings will be keeping close tabs on what’s going down in the land of cheese. But even if Rodgers departs, it won’t immediately mean everything is candy canes and roses for the Vikings.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO