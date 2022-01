An English astrophysicist was killed by a stray bullet that travelled through a wall and hit him in his bed, according to US authorities.Dr Matthew Willson, 31, from Chertsey, Surrey was found with a single gunshot wound to the head when police were called to an apartment complex in Brookhaven, Atlanta at around 2am last Sunday.Sgt Jake Kissel, from the Brookhaven Police Department, said that while the shooting is believed to have been a random act, the death is being treated as a homicide.There have been no arrests so far.We’re receiving tips from the public and our investigator...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO