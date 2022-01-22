Is Fed about to make a mistake? Here's what gold is saying

It is no secret the most popular trade this year has been to buy strategic commodities while selling high beta, high short interest stocks. For example, Crude Oil is up 16% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq is down over 13% coming into Friday morning. The reality in the equities markets is that if the Fed tightens in back-to-back weaker quarters, the sell-off will accelerate and if you don't believe me, look at a chart of Q4 in 2018 (I'll post one below). Hopefully, those of you independently trading on your own rather than working directly with us had "sold the rip," as I indicated in the last Kitco article. Here's an excerpt in case you missed it, "We advised our clients to take profits near key resistance levels this week. The chart pattern for Gold continues to form coiling action suggesting that the most likely scenario is that we continue to remain in a trading range between 1785 on the downside and 1855 on the upside. Silver has been much more constructive however, it needs a continuation above $25 to add fuel to the rally."

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO