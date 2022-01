Calling all public school student artists! Virginia Lottery launches Thank a Teacher Art Contest. Pablo Picasso once said, “Every child is an artist.” Building on that sentiment, the Virginia Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA, is excited to launch its fifth annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest. All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO