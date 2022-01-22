Letter: Let's return civility to public discussion
Post-Bulletin
6 days ago
So many bemoan the divides and conflicts we see in our nation. Where is the understanding and embracing of diversity? The diversity of thoughts, opinions, and perspectives. Individuals should be able to choose and make our decisions based on our circumstances and perspectives. America used to be a...
“But as I look upon the many eager young faces here at this Michigan Military Academy, I have a feeling that there are many of you who look upon war as all glory, and look to the day when you can use the skill you have acquired here. SUPPRESS IT! SUPPRESS IT, I SAY! You don’t know the horrible aspects of war. I’ve been through two wars and I know. I’ve seen cities and homes burned and in ashes. I’ve seen thousands of men lying on the ground, their dead faces looking up at the skies. I tell you, WAR is HELL! I want you boys to know that war isn’t all glory, with bands playing, flags flying, and great victories being won. You see, I want you to know and to understand that the burden and boredom of peace is the Kingdom of God on earth. That that other thing, war, is the red confusion of that other place.”
One joy of reading and participating in the Chaska Herald opinion pages for 45 years is exposure to a wide range of views. The arguments used to be more civil and fact-based though. People cared more about how candidates would affect the economy. Now there seems to be a danger...
We are awash in discussions of rights: state’s rights, voting rights, property rights, gun rights, privacy rights, corporate rights. The rights of the rioters on Jan. 6 trump (I use that term advisedly) the rights of the public’s institution, the U.S. Congress. There is an important cultural shift...
I would like to add my disappointment to the missing column on parenting written by Dr. Rosemond. Evidently someone at the newspaper took a few complaining letters to represent the whole of its reading audience. I’m glad the rest of us are speaking out. My husband and I took great pleasure in his humor and common-sense approach to child rearing, which always elicited anecdotes from us, comparing the messy results we have seen with modern parents trying new approaches to age-old issues.
Let us do what is right. Let us launch here in Silicon Valley an audacious endeavor to save America. We Americans honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. earlier this month. No doubt the courageous civil rights leader would be saddened to see our republic is rapidly unraveling. No doubt he would be disturbed that millions of American citizens question the future of democratic governance based on popular sovereignty. No doubt he would fear the failing of the 1776 experiment establishing a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
STATEWIDE — The Greater Bangor Area Branch of the NAACP and the University of Maine Alumni Association sponsored an event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey spoke about how they’ve been working to increase transparency within the state’s criminal justice system.
As I come of age in a divided America, I try to make sense of the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One year after an attempted insurrection due to the spread of false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, I am encouraged to see that speeches were given, columns were written, and podcasts were recorded to reflect upon the first anniversary of Jan. 6.
Now that satellites can pinpoint methane leak locations, it is time to fix leaks at abandoned sites in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. The problem is much easier to fix than reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and much easier than trying to change output at active sites. Figure also that, per volume unit,...
A brief response to Kael Weston’s opinion piece about Davina Smith’s announcement of her candidacy for the newly created District 69, presently held by Phil Lyman. Weston inadvertently energized conservatives in the district by pointing out how Lyman took action against a federal government that continues to overstep its authority. Lyman simply followed the example set at the Boston Tea Party.
As a resident of East Anchorage, I want to state that I 100% support EaglExit. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser. Letters under 200 words have the best chance of being published. Writers should disclose any personal or professional connections with the subjects of their letters. Letters are edited for accuracy, clarity and length.
To the editor: The recent article in the Daily Item series, “Finding Mary,” has shed some light on the history of the abolitionists and Lynn citizens who fought in the
The post Letter: Let’s bring the Grand Army building back to life appeared first on Itemlive.
I moved here with my young family in 1986 from New Port Richey. I moved here because I had a recent promotion from the former Florida Power and I knew this was a great place to raise my family. Thirty-six years later and after raising two great kids, volunteering in...
Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […]
The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sat for a call-in show on a local cable access station this week and it got awkward in a hurry. One caller described her as an “embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”. Another ripped her and others who don’t accept Donald Trump’s 2020 election...
Larry Gatlin wants to see some changes that he believes will help his fellow Americans. The country singer-songwriter spoke to Fox News to reflect on his recovery from his second bout with the coronavirus and why our nation's leaders have left him scratching his head. "We don't know what to...
Comments / 0