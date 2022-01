Horror being used as an allegory for racism has become familiar in recent years. Films like Get Out and the recent Candyman have fully leaned into the horrors of racism in America. In Master, three Black women face the struggle of finding their place in the elite Northeastern university, Ancaster College (a fictional Ivy League-like school). One is the newly appointed "Master" of a residence hall, one is a popular professor up for tenure, and one is a freshman starting her first year at the institution. Although these three women are at different points of their careers, they clash and come into contact with the ugly face of this historically white and male-dominated school.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO