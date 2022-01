What else can your Android phone and Chromebook do together?. Having a well-integrated Google ecosystem has long seemed like a dream. Android users have had to watch on in envy while iPhone owners have been able to send text messages from iPads and Macs, share files and photos across Apple devices, and seamlessly pass their AirPods connection from one product to another. With the wider adoption of Chromebooks, Google has made an effort to try and close the ecosystem gap somewhat. One of the big improvements it's made has been the addition of the Phone Hub to Chrome OS, a dashboard of sorts that brings Android phones and Chromebooks closer together. This guide will show you how to get started with Phone Hub and what you can do with it.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO