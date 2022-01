After Spears slammed her sister's Good Morning America exclusive on Thursday with a lengthy statement, she went after her younger sister in a new statement posted to Twitter today, accusing Jamie Lynn of spreading "crazy lies" about her pulling out a knife and locked the two of them in a room. "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" Britney wrote. "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO