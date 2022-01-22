ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Community Art

By Capital Journal
Capital Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith decent temperatures last weekend, it's no surprise this weekend's Community Art features several sunrise and sunset photos from around the area. Leah Lappe brings us two sunset photos from the Oahe Dam area on Jan. 15 across from the chapel. Lappe caught a great shot of the clouds rolling across...

www.capjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Win a Free Mural for Your Community from Green Arts Movement

Chicago’s urban canvas presents endless opportunities for artists to honor cultures, recognize history, and beautify communities through murals. Local youth arts organization Green Star Movement has installed murals in its signature bricolage style all over the city. This year, in a partnership with Amazon, Green Star is inviting Chicagoans to apply for a chance at getting a free mural created in their community.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsWest 9

Museum of the Southwest holds Permian Basin community glass art contest

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is holding a community glass art project as part of their remodel of the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum. The project gives anyone under the age of 18 a chance to submit a hot air balloon design, colored on a printout available through the link below. 10 winning designs will be chosen for Texas glass artist, Simon Waranch to turn into blown glass sculptures.
MIDLAND, TX
ABQJournal

ABQ artist has helped grow the community and bring art to everyone

Stephanie Galloway’s art often has a touch of whimsy. And it’s become her signature. The Santa Fe native’s journey with art has been long and evolving. “I started doing art when I was a kid growing up in Santa Fe,” he says. “As far as professionally, I had my first professional show in 1995 at Winnings.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Arts Collaborative initiative to celebrate community’s ‘hues’

The Willoughby Arts Collaborative is inviting students to a free Call for Art. Supported by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council, the project is titled “The Fabric of Our Community” and is a collaborative initiative with the WAC, the Fine Arts Association, Willoughby, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Willoughby-Eastlake School District, Andrews Osborne Academy and Stella’s Art Gallery.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Art#The Capital Journal#Capjournal Com
wordpressdotcom

Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival 2022 to be held at Brookdale Community College

Do you love art? Then check out the Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival when it’s held at Brookdale Community College from March 17-18. For those schools who have not participated in recent years or ever before, the Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival happens over two consecutive days in mid-March (March 17 & 18, 2022). We invite all teens ages 13-19 to experience professional critiques in their artistic disciplines, fun and interactive cross-disciplinary workshops, peer performances, and exhibitions. We provide a welcoming environment for students to showcase their skills and hear valuable critiques from professional artists.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Capital Journal

Church Mice create handmade joy for community

Using no paper blanks or factory-made pieces, a group of Pierre women meets regularly to create original handcrafted greeting cards. Starting each card by cutting colored paper then adding multiple layers of embellishments, the ladies produce pieces of attention for individuals and various occasions. Each member of the Church Mice...
PIERRE, SD
Sun-Journal

Community Ice Art Project planned to recreate painting scene

Artist Eric Aho will host a community-wide ice cutting project on Keewaydin Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5, to recreate the winter scene of Marsden Hartley’s 1908-09 painting “The Ice-Hole, Maine” (New Orleans Art Museum, LA). This public-led effort will commemorate a pivotal work by an important American artist and invite local residents to engage in and celebrate two of Maine’s many historical winter pastimes: ice cutting and landscape painting. Both emphasize the simple pleasure of the outdoors.
maineartscene.com

Arts-Friendly Environment at Bartlett Woods Retirement Community

(Rockland, ME) Are you a mature artist looking to rent in Rockland, the Art Capital of Maine? Bartlett Woods, a 501(c)3 retirement community for ages 55+ features spacious 2-bedroom rental apartments just one mile away from Downtown Rockland’s art scene. Artists can use one room to create an art studio, while enjoying a balcony, galley-style kitchen with full-size appliances, A/C, and ample closets.
ROCKLAND, ME
Daily Herald

Workshops to continue bringing Waukegan's art community together

Mixed media artist and College of Lake County (CLC) Art Instructor Katrina Davis-Salazar is excited to carry the success and momentum of the first art workshops at the Lakeshore Campus into the next round this winter and spring. The initial workshops last fall exceeded Davis-Salazar's expectations in bringing local artists together after she saw the comradery between individuals.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Gonzaga Bulletin

Local artists at Pottery Place Plus tie together art and community

If you’re looking for a spot to check out unique mixed-media art, Pottery Place Plus might be just the spot for you. Located in the over-100-year-old Liberty Building downtown, the shop formed in 1978. “[Pottery Place Plus started during] the cultural and artistic revival that followed the 1974 World’s...
SPOKANE, WA
The Oakland Press

Robert Karazim, pillar of Pontiac arts community, dies at 67

Robert Karazim, an architectural designer and revitalizer of Pontiac’s arts community, has died. Karazim played an integral role over the past decade in laying the foundation for downtown Pontiac’s comeback through championing the arts, creating performance spaces and rehabilitating historic buildings. He co-founded two major art initiatives, Canvas Pontiac and Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre, in addition to serving on several city commissions.
PONTIAC, MI
wxxinews.org

Community arts organizer Shawn Dunwoody displays a new mural at the MAG

A new, massive painting by artist and community arts organizer Shawn Dunwoody is on display in the first-floor Cameros Gallery at the Memorial Art Gallery. Departing from his usual brightly-hued and uplifting murals, the new four-panel piece, titled “Unfinished Business,” is stark and serious in tone. Energetic, black brushstrokes illustrate scenes drawn from photos from Rochester’s civil rights uprisings in 1964 and 2020. Those scenes flank a central self-portrait of Dunwoody painting his all-caps “ENOUGH” mural on Scio Street in 2020. Back then, Dunwoody tweeted a photo of it with the comment: “400+ years have been enough. Hopefully some can start to see the truth #blacklivesmatter.”
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy