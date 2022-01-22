Community Art

Do you love art? Then check out the Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival when it’s held at Brookdale Community College from March 17-18. For those schools who have not participated in recent years or ever before, the Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival happens over two consecutive days in mid-March (March 17 & 18, 2022). We invite all teens ages 13-19 to experience professional critiques in their artistic disciplines, fun and interactive cross-disciplinary workshops, peer performances, and exhibitions. We provide a welcoming environment for students to showcase their skills and hear valuable critiques from professional artists.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO