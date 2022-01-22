Community Art

A new, massive painting by artist and community arts organizer Shawn Dunwoody is on display in the first-floor Cameros Gallery at the Memorial Art Gallery. Departing from his usual brightly-hued and uplifting murals, the new four-panel piece, titled “Unfinished Business,” is stark and serious in tone. Energetic, black brushstrokes illustrate scenes drawn from photos from Rochester’s civil rights uprisings in 1964 and 2020. Those scenes flank a central self-portrait of Dunwoody painting his all-caps “ENOUGH” mural on Scio Street in 2020. Back then, Dunwoody tweeted a photo of it with the comment: “400+ years have been enough. Hopefully some can start to see the truth #blacklivesmatter.”
