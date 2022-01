President Biden was met with heaping praise from members of the liberal media Wednesday following a rare White House press conference that lasted nearly two hours. Although Biden took heat for remarks suggesting Russia could get away with a "minor incursion" into Ukraine, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 elections, and lashing out at a reporter for questioning his stark rhetoric at his Georgia speech on voting, various reporters and commentators who are known for boosting Democrats were quick to applaud Biden.

