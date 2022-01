Vivianne Miedema has held talks with Barcelona and PSG regarding her future, but still remains open to extending her stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the season. The Netherlands international's deal in north London is poised to expire following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign and is free to speak to other clubs. She has been linked with a move to both the French and Spanish champions, in addition to the NWSL.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO