Italy’s Berlusconi decides against running for president – source

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has decided against running...

BBC

Why Italy's new president could make or break economy

MPs in Italy are electing a new president this week, a secret ballot that is usually hard to predict and this time is no different. The head of the Italian state has limited powers, but the President does appoint a prime minister and can influence the government's economic strategy and with a general election due early next year, a lot is at stake.
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
Silvio Berlusconi
The Independent

No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, raising the pressure on leaders to reach a deal. Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but the president is key...
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
New York Post

Ukrainian mom buys powerful hunting rifle, vows to ‘fight for Kiev’

A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
mprnews.org

China is demanding the U.S. end its 'interference' in Beijing Olympics

China is demanding the U.S. end "interference" in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next month, in an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott imposed by Washington and its allies. The Foreign Ministry said Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
Europe
Rome, IT
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
WNMT AM 650

German Omicron wave ‘well under control,’ fewer curbs possible after peak

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has the wave of infections from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant “well under control” and may consider lifting some restrictions after a peak in late February, its health minister said on Friday. Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported 190,148 positive...
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
WNMT AM 650

Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions

YAVORIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian troops in furry black-and-white winter camouflage trained on Friday firing anti-tank launchers delivered by Britain as part of Western efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from any Russian invasion. Russia has forced the West into talks on Moscow’s demands for new security guarantees in...
WNMT AM 650

Russia’s COVID deaths pass 700,000

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s COVID-19 deaths passed the 700,000 mark on Friday, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed. Rosstat said on Friday that 54,630 people died from COVID or related causes in December, after monthly coronavirus deaths hit a record high of nearly 90,000 in November and made Russia a country with the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States.
