ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Brian Laundrie tried deceiving police with text messages after Gabby Petito’s death, FBI says

By Justin Schecker, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iez2S_0dt2RF6600

TAMPA ( WFLA ) – Gabby Petito’s parents met with agents at the FBI Tampa field office on Thursday before the FBI shared its findings that the only person of interest in the investigation — Brian Laundrie — was involved in their daughter’s tragic death.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the FBI Denver Division. “The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.”

Another major revelation from the FBI’s final update on the investigation is that they discovered “written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death” in the notebook recovered near his remains in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

After Petito’s death, FBI agents said they found several text messages between Laundrie and Petito’s phones.

“The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive,” the FBI said.

The FBI has been the lead agency investigating the Petito case for several months now. Petito was found dead in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing by concerned family members who had not heard from her since the end of August. Petito and Laundrie were on a road trip out west at the time.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by family members who said they lost communication with her and were not getting answers from Laundrie’s family . The FBI said it started investigating on Sept. 12 and launched a search for Petito. On Sept. 19, the FBI announced that authorities recovered Petito’s remains at a camping area in Wyoming’s Bridger Teton National Forrest. That was three weeks after her last known communication.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled Petito’s death a homicide and determined the cause of death was “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.”

“Unfortunately this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence,” Dr. Blue said after releasing the autopsy findings.

Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1, according to police. The FBI said he used Petito’s debit card while he was driving back to Florida from Wyoming. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Laundrie in connection with the use of her card. By that time, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing to police in North Port, Florida.

After an extensive month-long search at the park where he told his parents he went hiking, the FBI announced they located what appeared to be Laundrie’s remains and personal belongings , including the notebook with the written confession.

The Sarasota County Medical examiner confirmed the remains belonged to Laundrie and said he died by self-inflicted gunshot.

As the FBI closes this high-profile case, agents revealed they also found a revolver near Laundrie’s remains.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said in a statement. “The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

In memory of their daughter, Petito’s parents have formed a foundation, the mission of which is to help find missing people and support organizations assisting domestic violence victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven police officer turns himself in on domestic violence warrant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer turned himself into police custody on a domestic violence warrant Friday. The New Haven Police Department said members of its Internal Affairs Division were alerted to potential off duty criminal actions Tuesday allegedly committed by Officer Ruben Parra in North Branford. The department said information […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hartford police investigating non-fatal shooting of minor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 8:41 a.m., Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 65 Summer St. When police arrived, the victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim is a 15-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The exact location of […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., according to a prison official. Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Missing Person#Domestic Violence#Wfla#Special Agent#The Fbi Denver Division#The Carlton Reserve#Bridger Teton National
WTNH

Meriden woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal overdose

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after a person she lived with drank a mixture of orange juice and methadone and later died. Police responded to Crown Village in Meriden on Jan. 7 for the report of an apparent overdose. Officers learned the person may have accidentally ingested […]
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Auditors find oversight issues at CT child welfare department

(AP) – Connecticut’s state auditors issued a report Wednesday detailing numerous problems they found with record-keeping and oversight at the state Department of Children and Families. Those include a failure to properly monitor outside agencies who are placing children with serious behavioral or mental health issues in foster care. The audit found that some homes […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. Senate Republicans call for action to address fentanyl crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republicans at the state Capitol in Hartford are calling for action to save lives following the deaths of a 13-year-old boy in Hartford and TikTok influencer Lauren Smith-Fields in Bridgeport. The teen died of a fentanyl overdose, and Smith-Fields had fentanyl in her system. Their deaths are just of thousands […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Community leaders sit down with Waterbury police to strengthen relationships

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of community leaders in Waterbury sat down with police. The goal is to strengthen relationships. M. Quentin Williams created the group Dedication 2 Community after years in law enforcement and concerns about how cops treat certain communities. “How do we bridge that gap, bring both parties together. Those who are […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New London PD responded to shots fired on Jefferson Ave.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police responded to a report of shots fired and possible bullet holes inside of a residence on Jefferson Ave. Wednesday evening. After arriving on scene, officers located items of evidence that supported the initial report. The Investigative Service Division responded to process the scene, collect evidence and canvass […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Watertown man remembered for role in Nuremberg War Crime Trials

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man who lived in Watertown during World War II is being remembered for his work in the Nuremberg Trials. On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Around and About Fort Drum series is featuring Henry V. Cumoletti. who served as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials, which prosecuted […]
WATERTOWN, NY
WTNH

Person injured during shooting in Norwalk Wednesday night

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are investigating after a person was injured during a shooting on Wednesday night. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting that gunshots were fired in the area of West Cedar Street and Price Avenue. Police officers rushed to the area and upon arrival discovered a gunshot victim. Shell […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on Route 8 north in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a crash that killed two people on Route 8 north in Shelton. According to state police, a crash was reported on the Route 8 north on-ramp from Exit 12 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was located off the right side of the on-ramp, overturned on its […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy