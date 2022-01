Michigan comes in 10-7 overall, 4-3 in the conference. After their home win against Northwestern, the Wolverines now have their first three game winning streak of the season. Ever since the COVID pause it feels like Michigan has played at a different level. Their roles have been better defined, and it feels like they are finding their identity. Michigan is playing well at the right time, looking to get their 2nd Quad 1 win of the season in a highly anticipated matchup on the road at Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO