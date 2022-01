Falling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams, many have raised the question of whether or not star quarterback Tom Brady will decide to hang up his jersey. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has not yet confirmed if this would be his final season, though reports have indicated that he is currently noncommital about playing in the NFL in 2022. After the loss, Brady admitted that he has “not put a lot of thought into it” and is “taking it day by day.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO