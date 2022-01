Michigan Wolverines basketball will take on Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday afternoon. The Maize and Blue are fresh off three-straight wins, while Michigan State has lost two of its last three. Michigan head man Juwan Howard, who led his team to the 2021 Big Ten title, is 2-2 as a coach against the Spartans but has not won at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Here is everything you need to know before tip-off, including breakdowns of key players, analysis on the matchup, our final score prediction, a Q&A with Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News and more.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO