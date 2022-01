Adam Anderson has decided to move on from College Football and prepare for the NFL Draft. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, the now former Georgia outside linebacker is no longer trying to return to the team in Athens amidst legal controversy stemming from his felony rape charge in November. He played four seasons for the Bulldogs totaling 68 tackles including a career-high 32 in 2021 with 5.5. coming for loss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO