Congress & Courts

McConnell defends his record after 'inadvertent' comment

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago

What’s happening in China...

MSNBC

Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits

During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News On 6

McConnell Responds To Uproar Over Comment About Black Voters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is outrageous and offensive. The Republican leader on Friday said he misspoke at a news conference held in Washington on Wednesday. McConnell had said African Americans had voted “in just as high a percentage as Americans."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
China
KEYT

Virginia congressman blasts McConnell for comment on voters of color

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing fierce criticism for comments he made this week in response to a question about the concerns of voters of color. Virginia Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin condemned the remark in a letter to the Kentucky Republican, saying, “I am writing today in response to your recent comment on voting rights in which you insinuated that African Americans are somehow not American citizens.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

President Biden bought a Kamala Harris mug from a small D.C. shop. It sold out in three hours.

He may be commander-in-chief, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had some very normal activities on his schedule – shopping and getting ice cream. While at Honey Made, a small local boutique, Mr. Biden spoke to reporters and bought some souvenirs – including a mug with Vice President Kamala Harris on it, which sold out three hours after the president took one home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Economic growth so strong, the GOP is literally at a loss for words

Around this time three years ago, in response to encouraging news on economic growth, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel published a celebratory tweet:. "You can't deny our economy is roaring: Fastest GDP growth in 13 years.... Record low unemployment... Thank you [Donald Trump]!" This came to mind yesterday, after...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

