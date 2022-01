Bob Bowlsby has been in the middle of the College Football Playoff expansion talks, and has made his position clear as the sport looks for a new postseason model. “I continue to believe that the 12-team model is the right model,” Bowlsby, the Big 12 Commissioner, said on Sirius XM. “I don’t think 8 goes quite far enough, and there are others who believe that way as well.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO