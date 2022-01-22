ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma to be without two key contributors against Baylor

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWGgi_0dt2OWSu00
Mitchell Layton via Getty Images.

The Oklahoma Sooners are going to be a little bit shorthanded on Saturday against Baylor. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Sooners will not have C.J. Noland or Ethan Chargois available.

“Oklahoma’s C.J. Noland (concussion) and Ethan Chargois (undisclosed) are both OUT for today’s game against Baylor, per Porter Moser,” Rothstein tweeted. “These are the Sooners’ top two subs.”

Noland, a true freshman, has played in 18 games this season, averaging 13.4 minutes per game. He is also averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals. Noland is shooting 61 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Chargois is in his first year at Oklahoma after four seasons at SMU. This season, he has played in 16 games, all off of the bench. He is playing 11.8 minutes per game, averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals and shooting 65.1 percent from the field and 41.7 from three-point range.

Without Chargois and Noland, Oklahoma will have to look elsewhere for contributions off of the bench against Baylor.

Oklahoma is looking to right the ship in rematch with Baylor

On January 4, Baylor defeated Oklahoma 84-74. Baylor, ranked No. 1 at the time, outscored the Sooners by nine in the first half. In that game, Chargois played 14 minutes, scoring ten points with two steals and a block. Noland also played 14 minutes, scoring four points with one assist.

Oklahoma entered January with a 10-2 record, and improved to 11-2 with a win over Kansas State on New Year’s Day. Since then, though, the Sooners have lost four of their last five games. Currently, Oklahoma is on a three-game losing streak, with losses to Texas (66-52), TCU (59-58, overtime), and Kansas (67-64).

Baylor is also on a bit of a recent skid. The Bears were the top ranked team in the nation for a long time, but two losses on January 11 and 15 resulted in a drop. The losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State dropped Baylor to 15-2, and the Bears improved to 16-2 with a win over West Virginia on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Oregon State wide receiver enters transfer portal

Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former three-star recruit is a California native with four years of experience in the Pac-12. Stay up to date on the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire. Champ Flemings has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari discusses Chris Mack's firing at Louisville

John Calipari was recently asked about the situation unfolding at his in-state rival, with Louisville head coach Chris Mack getting fired earlier this week. According to Kyle Tucker, who covers the Kentucky Wildcats for the Athletic, Calipari gave a sympathetic response when asked about Mack. Tucker shared a tweet that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor#The Oklahoma Sooners#Cbs Sports#Smu#Tcu
On3.com

Key Georgia Tech defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Defensive lineman Jared Ivey played a big role on Georgia Tech’s defense in 2021. Now, Ivey is leaving Georgia Tech, as he has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Ivey has played in 17 games across two seasons at Georgia Tech before entering the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari doesn't expect Shaedon Sharpe to play at Kansas

Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe is not expected to make his season debut when the Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday. Despite “(stepping) on the gas a little bit” in practice to start the week and Sharpe’s teammates pushing John Calipari to play him in games, the UK head coach would prefer to hold off a little while longer. He didn’t take the floor in Kentucky’s overtime win vs. Mississippi State, and he’s not expected to play at Kansas, either.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama faces tough task against No. 4 Baylor

Alabama is fresh off one of its worst performances of the season, and one of its greatest challenges awaits. The Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC) lost Tuesday to Georgia, the SEC’s worst team. Next up, Alabama faces No. 4 ranked Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN).
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard announces transfer commitment

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard has announced his commitment for the 2022 season. As we get closer to the time when students can register for classes, this window of the transfer period is slowing down. And we’re seeing more and more commitments every day. This brings us to Hubbard, who announced on Wednesday that he will head back north to join the Temple Owls football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Louisville, Chris Mack negotiate to shockingly low settlement

There is more breaking news coming out of the ongoing saga between the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team and coach Chris Mack. Earlier reports came out on Tuesday surrounding Mack and the program from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. He said Mack’s future was being discussed” by school leadership at Louisville. Nothing had been finalized at the time but a potential move could be made soon. Those reports have since then been confirmed and the two are working on a formal divorce.
NBA
On3.com

Report: Baylor to add former SEC star as wide receivers coach

According to the Athletic’s Chris Vannini, head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears will be adding Dallas Baker to the staff as the wide receivers coach. It will be the first power five school Baker has worked for. Baker has been a wide receivers coach his entire career,...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy