Oklahoma to be without two key contributors against Baylor

Mitchell Layton via Getty Images.

The Oklahoma Sooners are going to be a little bit shorthanded on Saturday against Baylor. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Sooners will not have C.J. Noland or Ethan Chargois available.

“Oklahoma’s C.J. Noland (concussion) and Ethan Chargois (undisclosed) are both OUT for today’s game against Baylor, per Porter Moser,” Rothstein tweeted. “These are the Sooners’ top two subs.”

Noland, a true freshman, has played in 18 games this season, averaging 13.4 minutes per game. He is also averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals. Noland is shooting 61 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Chargois is in his first year at Oklahoma after four seasons at SMU. This season, he has played in 16 games, all off of the bench. He is playing 11.8 minutes per game, averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals and shooting 65.1 percent from the field and 41.7 from three-point range.

Without Chargois and Noland, Oklahoma will have to look elsewhere for contributions off of the bench against Baylor.

Oklahoma is looking to right the ship in rematch with Baylor

On January 4, Baylor defeated Oklahoma 84-74. Baylor, ranked No. 1 at the time, outscored the Sooners by nine in the first half. In that game, Chargois played 14 minutes, scoring ten points with two steals and a block. Noland also played 14 minutes, scoring four points with one assist.

Oklahoma entered January with a 10-2 record, and improved to 11-2 with a win over Kansas State on New Year’s Day. Since then, though, the Sooners have lost four of their last five games. Currently, Oklahoma is on a three-game losing streak, with losses to Texas (66-52), TCU (59-58, overtime), and Kansas (67-64).

Baylor is also on a bit of a recent skid. The Bears were the top ranked team in the nation for a long time, but two losses on January 11 and 15 resulted in a drop. The losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State dropped Baylor to 15-2, and the Bears improved to 16-2 with a win over West Virginia on Tuesday.