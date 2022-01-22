ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Illuminator 360 180W 18000LM LED Garage Lights $17.49

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Illuminator 360 180W 18000LM LED Garage Lights for a...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
techbargains.com

HWay 100W Black Light LED Flood Light (2-Pack) $39.99

Amazon has the HWay 100W Black Light LED Flood Light (2-Pack) for a low $39.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "BFQGUDD9" (Exp 1/22). This is originally $79.99, so you save 50% off list price. HWay Black lights triple-chip 1.5W LED design (3x 0.5-watt chips per LED) Power: 100W,Work Voltage: AC...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Avjone 3000LM Solar Security Lights (2-Pack) $32.99

Amazon has the Avjone 3000LM Solar Security Lights (2-Pack) for a low $32.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "ZVHB3UWI" (Exp 1/26). This is originally $65.99, so you save 50% off list price. 4 heads design, and comes with 2 remote controls. Durable ABS material & IP65 waterproof. 60,000 hours lifespans,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Ltybri 9000LM Rechargeable LED Flashlight $16.49

Amazon has the Ltybri 9000LM Rechargeable LED Flashlight for a low $16.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "LF7IAJHC" (Exp 2/5). This is originally $32.99, so you save 50% off list price. Super Bright Luminous flux 9000 lumens. 3 power settings; IP65 waterproof design. Telescopic zoom; Range up to 1640ft. 2x...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Color Temperature#List Price
geekculture.co

Geek Review: PIXEL K80 LED Lighting Kit For Video & Photography

Good lighting is a must whether you’re a photographer or videographer, but getting it at a good price is a perennial issue. PIXEL tosses its hat into the ring of LED lighting panels market, with an extremely versatile lighting panel that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

THCCBD GL4200 420W LED Grow Lights $209.39

Amazon has the THCCBD GL4200 420W LED Grow Lights for a low $209.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "40S6KDE6" (Exp 1/31). This is originally $398.99, so you save $189 off list price. Mixed warm white, white, red, & infrared (3000K, 5000K, 660nm & IR 730nm) Thermoelectric separation...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Vont Aura LED Plug-in Night Light (2-Pack) w/ Smart Sensor $4.99

Amazon has the Vont Aura LED Plug-in Night Light (2-Pack) w/ Smart Sensor for a low $4.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $9.99, so you save 50% off list price. Uses non invasive warm light which is perfect for going to sleep. Automatically turns...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mereceart 1800LM Solar Security Lights (2-Pack) $15.99

Amazon has the Mereceart 1800LM Solar Security Lights (2-Pack) for a low $15.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "EL59N87N" (Exp 1/30). This is originally $39.99, so you save 60% off list price. 270° wide lighting angle & 800-900 sq ft wide illumination coverage. Sensitive PIR motion...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
techbargains.com

Blue Reflection Second Light (Nintendo Switch) $39.99

Amazon has the Blue Reflection Second Light (Nintendo Switch) or on (PlayStation 4) for a low $39.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $59.99, so you save 33% off. Follow the adventures of three students: Ao hoshizaki, kokoro utsubo, and yuki kinjou who find themselves...
VIDEO GAMES
moneysavingmom.com

50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights only $6!

Wow! This is such a great deal on these 50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights!. Amazon has these 50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights for just $6 when you use the promo code 70M3I15C at checkout!. This is 16 feet long and would make such a...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light uses TrueSoft technology for full-spectrum LED light

Wrap your subject in a soft, flattering glow with the Logitech Litra Glow streaming light. Featuring TrueSoft technology, this streaming light adds a professional touch to any setting. So you can livestream from your bedroom or participate in conference calls in a poorly lit environment. In fact, this technology combines premium components with an advanced diffusion design for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones. Additionally, this gadget produces glare-free light without sharp edges, harsh shadows, or hot spots. As a result, it softens edges for a natural finish. The Logitech Litra Glow includes a 3-way monitor mount, allowing you to adjust the height, tilt, and rotation for the perfect position. All the while, the integrated cable management keeps your workspace clutter-free. Finally, you can easily remove this streaming light from the monitor mount to use with any standard camera tripod.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Light review: Sturdy, flexible, and fun

Capable of being affixed to a wall or simply draped over furniture, the flexible, 10-foot Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Light makes for a fun, eye-popping alternative to an LED light strip or string lights. Price When Reviewed. $69.99 (10 feet) Best Prices Today. In the mood for a pop-up...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Origbelie 2-in-1 Portable Phone Stand (MagSafe Compatitble) $7.49

Amazon has the Origbelie 2-in-1 Portable Phone Stand (MagSafe Compatitble) for a low $7.49 after Coupon Code: "FZEMR8VA" (Exp 1/30). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $19.99, so you save 62% off list price. 2-in-1 desktop phone holder & foldable. Magsafe tilt stand & 0-90°...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

DenGaWa R200 250Wh 67500mAh Portable Power Station $125.39

Amazon has the DenGaWa R200 250Wh 67500mAh Portable Power Station for a low $125.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "9TAPSL2K" (Exp Soon). This is originally $50, so you save $54 off list price. 250Wh Portable Power Station; 67500mAh capacity. Pure Sine Wave; LCD Display; LED flashlight. 2x...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Supersonic Pro Table Top 10" LED Selfie Ring Light $19.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Supersonic Pro Table Top 10" LED Selfie Ring Light for a low $19.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $50, so you're saving 60% off. Also Save 64% off on the Supersonic Pro Extending Tripod 10" LED Selfie Ring Light for a low $25.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Birstlye Propane Torch Weed Burner w/ 9.8ft Hose $37.48

Amazon has the Birstlye Propane Torch Weed Burner w/ 9.8ft Hose for a low $37.48 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "6OU88ST3" (Exp 2/28). This is originally $74.97, so you save 50% off list price. Made of refractory steel, heated to over 2000° F. 1"-20 male disposable cylindrical thread. Standard...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Peakfun 1500mA 13,800rpm Massage Gun $19.99

Amazon has the Peakfun 1500mA 13,800rpm Massage Gun for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "HF6BZYTF" and discount at checkout (Exp 1/28). This is originally $99.99, so you save 80% off list price. Greatly reducing wear and heating, and achieving stable braking. Charged for 1 hour and get...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Dewalt 23-Piece 1/2" Drive Metric/SAE Impact Socket Set (DWMT74739) $39.97

Amazon has the Dewalt 23-Piece 1/2" Drive Metric/SAE Impact Socket Set (DWMT74739) for a low $39.97 Free Shipping. This is normally $74.00, so you save 45% off list price. O-ring and retaining pin compatible for the impact socket set. Laser etched markings on impact sockets 1/2 drive. The 72 tooth...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy