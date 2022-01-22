Illuminator 360 180W 18000LM LED Garage Lights $17.49

Wrap your subject in a soft, flattering glow with the Logitech Litra Glow streaming light. Featuring TrueSoft technology, this streaming light adds a professional touch to any setting. So you can livestream from your bedroom or participate in conference calls in a poorly lit environment. In fact, this technology combines premium components with an advanced diffusion design for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones. Additionally, this gadget produces glare-free light without sharp edges, harsh shadows, or hot spots. As a result, it softens edges for a natural finish. The Logitech Litra Glow includes a 3-way monitor mount, allowing you to adjust the height, tilt, and rotation for the perfect position. All the while, the integrated cable management keeps your workspace clutter-free. Finally, you can easily remove this streaming light from the monitor mount to use with any standard camera tripod.

