ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bC8as_0dt2NuQ100

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of the complex, Lees said during a press conference on Saturday. It is unknown how long he was there before he was discovered. Lees said he appeared to have fallen on the stairwell and removed some of his clothing.

SERT unit finds fentanyl, $9.5k in Johnstown home with kids inside

With cold temperatures, Lees is asking people to use extreme caution when being outside, limit the amount of time that they are outside and please let people know what they are doing.

According to Lees, this is the second time this week that a person has died due to the extreme cold weather.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 5

Gloria W
6d ago

sad, check on older friends and family durning these colder months. no one should have to go out like this.

Reply
4
Related
WTAJ

Three women charged in Elk County overdose death

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three women are behind bars based on evidence that they sold fentanyl to a 29-year-old man, which led to his death. In October 2021, state police at Ridgway said James Elliott Eckert was found dead in the upstairs bathroom of his home at the 300 block of Main Street in […]
WTAJ

Police search for accused Walmart hoverboard bandit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are trying to identify a man they said stole a hoverboard from Walmart. The theft reportedly happened on Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Johnstown. The pictured man allegedly stole the hoverboard then made his way out of the building and left. If […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown murder trial declared mistrial in 2017 shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trial for a man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown has ended in a mistrial on Wednesday. Mizzon Grandinetti, 21, was on trial for the 2017 murder of Barron Grumbling. According to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, an official with the Judge’s office stated “a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Philly man arrested in Centre County connected to drug ring

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is being held in Centre County Prison after being accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl. Karl Anthony Daniels Jr., 32, is being charged with six felony accounts, including intent to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl, among other illegal substances in Patton township. Daniels Jr. was arrested […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Wanted man arrested on drug, gun charges after bullet found under rug

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man wanted on drug charges was arrested Thursday after a resident in an Altoona apartment found a bullet under a rug. Delano Brown, 21, who reportedly had a warrant for his arrest was found in a room at the apartment along South 27th Street. Police were initially called to the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Investigation leads Bedford County officials to drugs, one in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by officials lead them to find drugs and paraphernalia at a Bedford County residence. On Thursday the Bedford County Drug Task Force with the Bedford County Office of the Attorney General performed a search warrant at a residence on Center Street in Hyndman, according to a press release from […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Trial underway for 2017 Johnstown murder suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trial is currently underway for a man accused of killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, allegedly shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1 at the West End section of Johnstown. In 2019, Grandinetti […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews battle fire at Bedford Valley Petroleum

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen crews responded when an industrial fire at Bedford Valley Petroleum. broke out Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 3 p.m, and officials said that fire and smoke were both visible from the location. First Assistant of McDonald’s Ashlee Fleegle described hearing a loud boom and seeing fire trucks heading to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Sert#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Duo arrested for arson, attempted homicide after Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing arson and attempted homicide charges in relation to an Altoona house fire in October. Daniel M. Sipes Jr., 26, and Maria Frye, 30, are currently in the Blair County Prison. According to police, Sipes set the Fifth Avenue house on fire on Oct. 14 because he had […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Penn Highlands’ new police simulator offers hundreds of real-life training scenarios

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Richland Campus unveiled a new technology that recreates 750 real-world scenarios to help train police officers. The state-of-the-art police simulator offers a safe and controlled environment with varying responses to resistance to put officers in real-life, on-the-job scenarios for optimal training experience, Penn Highlands said. The simulator […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

One dead after multiple crashes on I-80

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crashes happened in three sections of Interstate 80 leaving one person dead Thursday afternoon, officials confirm. Centre County Coroner’s Office, deputy Debra A. Smeal announced Friday, Jan. 28. the victim who died was Stephen Long, 43, of Lock Haven, Pa. Thursday afternoon, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support Saturday opener

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season. According to a study presented Friday to the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, 60 percent of deer hunters supported the Saturday opener. Twenty-seven percent opposed a Saturday opener while 12 percent had no preference between the Saturday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. passes 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Pennsylvania's first two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 were announced in March 2020. Since then, the state has had more than two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and on Thursday, it surpassed 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County offers free COVID-19 testing site

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a free COVID-19 testing site at the Tri County Church Clearfield Campus starting in February. Free COVID-19 testing will take place beginning Feb. 1 and will continue until Feb. 12. No appoints are necessary, and the times are: Tuesday, Feb. 1 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged in Dec. 14 shooting in Pittsburgh mall lot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes in a shooting in a Pittsburgh mall parking lot last month. John Hayden, 21, is also charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the Dec. 14 gunfire at The Waterworks mall near the borough of Aspinwall. Authorities allege […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy