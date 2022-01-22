ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Italy’s Berlusconi decides against running for president – source

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has decided against running...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why Italy's new president could make or break economy

MPs in Italy are electing a new president this week, a secret ballot that is usually hard to predict and this time is no different. The head of the Italian state has limited powers, but the President does appoint a prime minister and can influence the government's economic strategy and with a general election due early next year, a lot is at stake.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, raising the pressure on leaders to reach a deal. Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but the president is key...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rome#Reuters#Forza Italia Party#Italian
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
mix929.com

Stellantis repays 6.3 billion euro Italy state-backed loan in advance

ROME (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday its unit FCA Italy and other Italian subsidiaries had repaid a 6.3 billion euro ($7 billion) loan to Italy’s top lender Intesa Sanpaolo. The loan was “instrumental in the restart of industrial production (after the COVID-19 outbreak) and provided continuity...
BUSINESS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Australia to seek part in China-EU trade row at WTO

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia will seek to be included in consultations over a trade dispute between the European Union and China that the EU launched at the World Trade Organisation, the Australian trade minister said on Saturday. The EU launched a challenge at the WTO on Thursday accusing...
ECONOMY
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy