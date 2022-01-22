ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusby, MD

Lusby man arrested after firing shots at Appeal Landfill

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 6 days ago
UPDATE 1/22/2022: On Friday, January 21, 2022, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Appeal Convenience Center located at 200 Sweetwater Lane in Lusby, MD for the report of shots being fired.

Patrick Allan Portzen, 39 of Lusby MD

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect Patrick Allan Portzen, 39 of Lusby MD, became involved in a verbal argument with an employee. Portzen threatened the employee and left in a vehicle. While exiting the Appeal Convenience Center, Portzen fired two shots. He was last observed traveling northbound on Rt. 4.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the Portzen at a residence in the 300 block of Skyview Drive in the White Sands neighborhood in Lusby, MD.  Portzen was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Portzen was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with First-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Detective J. Buck @ Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov .

UPDATE 1/21/2022 @ 4:05 p.m.: Police say the situation is now under control and the roadway is now open. Residents can now leave their homes if they were sheltering in place.

More details to come.

UPDATE 1/212/2022 @ 3:45 p.m,: From Calvert County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kristen Leitch : CCSO responded to the Appeal Landfill, Lusby, MD for reported shots fired just after 2 pm. Currently, Skyview Drive in White Sands, Lusby, MD is shut down for police activity. More details to follow as they become available.

White Sands, MD- The Calvert County police are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Skyview Drive in White Sands, MD.

The Calvert County Police posted this on the Facebook page :

This is a developing story. The headline has been updated to reflect new information .

Passionfruit829
6d ago

So sad, just basically he didn't care who could have gotten hit by a stray bullet, not so bright knowing that cameras are also at a landfill. Even if does get out, he should have to also do jail time as well as work at a dump for a year, for no pay. I have family that work at the landfill, I'm just making this person aware that we are loving ppl and if your stray bullet had hit any of them, trust me we will forgive you for your action but like your family they may be upset because you're locked up, but we will see each other in court.

