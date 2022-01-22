Every future Michigan football game on the books (Winter 2022 update)

While the Big Ten does generally try to set its conference schedules far in advance, due to some finagling of the 2020 schedule due to COVID-19, changes have been made to every schedule after that. For instance, now the 2022 schedule features Michigan football taking on MSU at home this upcoming season.

Since last year, there have been some future games in the nonconference that have been added for the Wolverines, as well, with the away game at Washington being rescheduled and Central Michigan having been added in 2025. With that in mind, what does the future schedule look like?

Here is every game that Michigan football has scheduled as of Jan. 2022.

2022

Sept. 3 – Colorado State (home)

Sept. 10 – Hawaii (home)

Sept. 17 – Connecticut (home)

Sept. 24 – Maryland (home)

Oct. 1 – Iowa (away)

Oct. 8 – Indiana (away)

Oct. 15 – Penn State (home)

Oct. 22 – BYE

Oct. 29 – Michigan State (home)

Nov. 5 – Rutgers (away)

Nov. 12 – Nebraska (home)

Nov. 19 – Illinois (home)

Nov. 26 – Ohio State (away)

2023

Sept. 2 – East Carolina (home)

Sept. 9 – UNLV (home)

Sept. 16 – Bowling Green (home)

2024

2025

Aug. 30 – New Mexico (home)

Sept. 6 – Oklahoma (away)

Sept. 13 – Central Michigan (home)

2026

2027

2028

2033

2034