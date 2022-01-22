Police: Officers fatally shoot man who reached for gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police fatally shot a man who reached for a gun as officers tried to get him out of a car that had pulled into the driveway of a home belonging to somebody else early Saturday, a police department spokesperson said.

Officers fired at least one gunshot and at least one pepper ball round when the man reached for a gun after officers broke a window of the car, Sgt. Ann Justus said.

Before the actions that ended with the man’s death, police spent about an hour talking to him to try to get him to exit the vehicle, Justus said.

The man’s identity was not released.

The owner of the home where the incident occurred didn’t know the man, Justus said.

The incident began when a patrol officer saw a speeding car, lost sight of it and then spotted it in the driveway, Justus said.

The officer approached the vehicle, saw the man laying down in the back seat and tried unsuccessfully to get the man to respond, Justus said.