Listen to Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Foo Fighters have released a new track, “Fraggle Rock Rock,” which is the theme song for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the Jim Henson series that originally ran from 1983 to 1987. The fun track, was first heard on Apple TV+ when the...

Collider

Exclusive: ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Song Gets You Into the Beat With Patti LaBelle

Before Jim Henson’s musical creatures come back with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Collider is excited to premiere a new single from the series featuring Patti LaBelle, the Grandmother of Soul. Featured on the song "Shine On Us Now", LaBelle is one of the many musical guest stars involved with the soundtrack of the Fraggle Rock revival, which is coming exclusively to Apple TV+.
Foo Fighters break new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson’s “Fraggle Rock” received a full-series revival on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original’s themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
Beatles’ Full Rooftop Concert Headed to Streaming Services

The Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert will soon be available to stream in its entirety for the first time. The Fab Four’s live swan song took place on Jan. 30, 1969, on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row. The performance capped the arduous Get Back sessions and found the band working through several new songs that would appear on the LP, renamed Let It Be and released in May 1970.
The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
