Memoria embraces how sound can create an all-consuming cinematic experience. Experience is key to the film – a film that requires patience, almost a surrender to its pace and the atmospheres it creates. It opens with a loud bang: Jessica, played masterfully by Tilda Swinton, jolts up from her sleep to this recurring bang, discovering it is a sound only she can hear. Restless and disoriented, she roams the city of Bogotá seeking an explanation for the sound, becoming immersed in the newfound aural richness around her. Attempting to explain the plot or even the feeling of this film is difficult; it is a film that defies any conventional structure. Designed for the cinema, Memoria follows Jessica’s hypnotic wander from Bogotá to the Colombian mountains in a uniquely audio-centric style.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO