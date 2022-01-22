ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand...

Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

