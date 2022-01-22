Almost 30,000 PG&E customers in Bay Area without power

Almost 30,000 PG&E customers are experiencing power outages Saturday morning due to high winds knocking out power lines.

KNTV reported that 27,833 PG&E customers in the East Bay are without power, and so far, estimations on when power will return currently remain unknown.

In the North Bay, about 442 customers are without power, according to the station. The Silverado Trail has been closed between Yountville Cross Road and Oak Knoll Avenue in Napa due to downed power lines, Napa County public works officials said.

PG&E and county road crews are at the scene working to fix the power lines, according to the public works department. There is no estimate as to when the roads will open. Motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.

The Berkeley Police Department is reporting the outages from Solano Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Euclid Avenue have been restored.