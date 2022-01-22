ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick hails Old Trafford atmosphere and Marcus Rashford impact

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juAiR_0dt2J0em00

Ralf Rangnick loved the Old Trafford atmosphere, Manchester United’s defensive display and super-sub Marcus Rashford’s impact in the stoppage-time win against West Ham.

The top-four rivals looked set to play out a drab goalless draw on Saturday afternoon as former United boss David Moyes’ well-drilled side produced a solid performance at Old Trafford.

West Ham had already won there this season in the Carabao Cup but this time United emerged victorious as Rangnick threw caution to the wind, bringing on Anthony Martial Edinson Cavani and Rashford.

All three were involved in the third and final minute of stoppage time, with the latter turning home in front of the Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win that rocked Old Trafford to its foundations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2980ji_0dt2J0em00

“If I look at the shots on goal and the chances during the game, I think we deserved a 1-0 win,” Rangnick said.

“For me, it was clear from the very beginning it would take some patience against a well-organised team like West Ham. It was not always easy for us to find the best possible solutions in the final third.

“Defensively I think it was probably the best performance in the last eight weeks, the way that we were always trying to win balls back, our counter-pressing.

“The physicality of the game was really outstanding and we know we still have to improve with possession of the ball.”

Asked if Fergie time is now Ralfie time, he smiled and said: “I don’t know how long Fergie time was. Was that the last five minutes? How long? I wouldn’t mind if that happened!

“But, again, of course we would also like to have more games like Brentford at the end when we were 3-0 up.

“But if you score with the last seconds of the game, the big advantage is there is no time for the team to reply and that was a good one about the goal.”

The late goal meant Rangnick oversaw back-to-back wins for the first time in charge, with United usurping West Ham in fourth.

“I also enjoyed the other wins, also the win at Brentford, which was as important as the win today, but this was an extremely emotional game,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwMBx_0dt2J0em00

“An extremely emotional moment if you score in the last second of the game, knowing that there is no time anymore for the other team to reply.

“It was extremely emotional, I can only say thank you to the red army. The way that they supported the team all through the game – they pushed us and carried us through the game. It was amazing.

“Since I have arrived, in home games it was by far the best atmosphere in the stadium.”

The winner was also special for Rashford, who responded to recent criticism of his poor displays with goals against Brentford and West Ham.

“He’s one of the top strikers in England,” the interim boss said. “He’s an English international, who regularly played in the Euros and we all know what quality he has.

“He has almost everything a modern striker needs. He’s got the pace, skills, he’s got the size and physicality of a striker and in the end it’s all about confidence for strikers.

“I’m pretty sure that those two goals have raised the level of confidence within Marcus but now it’s about taking steps, to show that on a regular basis.

“It’s about continuity now and I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us.”

As for West Ham counterpart Moyes, his frustration came across clearly in a short response to the first question of the press conference.

“P***** off with that result, that’s for sure,” he said.

It was a missed opportunity for the Hammers, who only made one substitution and came close to snatching a winner before the hosts did.

“You have to know how to see games out,” Moyes said.

“Let’s be fair, people who watch West Ham regularly will see that we’ve had games where it has been a problem.

“We’ve been winning games 3-0 and it’s ended up 3-2, or had games like that, so it’s something that we need to do much better.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard condemn antisemitism after being pictured with Wiley

Marcus Rashford has said he "does not condone" antisemitism after being pictured with the rapper Wiley, with Jesse Lingard also reinforcing his opposition to racism. Rashford, 24, was photographed with the grime artist, 43, and fellow England international Lingard, 29. The image is thought to have been taken on Sunday in Dubai where Wiley has been performing and a number of England footballers are currently on holiday.
CELEBRITIES
fourfourtwo.com

Marcus Rashford reinforces opposition to antisemitism after photo with Wiley

Marcus Rashford has reinforced his opposition to antisemitism after being pictured with controversial rapper Wiley. A photograph has emerged of the England international and his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard alongside the grime artist, who sparked outrage in 2020 with a series of inflammatory antisemitic posts on social media.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Marcus Rashford apologises for partying with Wiley following rapper’s antisemitism controversy

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has apologised after being photographed partying with Wiley following the rapper’s antisemitism controversy. Back in 2020, Wiley faced backlash after making anti-Semitic comments that led to his eventual suspension from social media sites. He began the tweets by talking about the music industry, writing: “A record deal is not to benefit you it’s to make the person who gave you the advance rich as hell while you take 17 or 18 per cent of net profit after costs.”
CELEBRITIES
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: PSG to sign Marcus Rashford in the summer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set for a shock move to Ligue 1 giants PSG in the summer. That's the rumour doing the rounds, with the Daily Mail reporting that the England hero is a target in the ever-more likely event that Kylian Mbappe ends his time in the French capital this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Fergie
Person
David Moyes
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford#Manchester United#The Stretford End
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes wishes Man United team-mate Anthony Martial 'all the best' and hails their 'special connection on and off the pitch' after the French striker got his move away from Old Trafford with a loan to Sevilla

Bruno Fernandes has paid tribute to Anthony Martial following his departure from Manchester United to Sevilla, hailing their 'special connection' both on and off the pitch. The French striker officially joined the Spanish side on loan until the end of the season on Tuesday after telling United he wanted to leave Old Trafford this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video

Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard set to land Everton manager’s job

Frank Lampard appears to be closing in on the Everton manager’s job after Wayne Rooney turned down the chance of a return to Goodison Park.Former Chelsea boss Lampard was reportedly offered the job on Friday night as Everton look to appoint a successor to Rafael Benitez.Vitor Pereira the former Porto manager, was previously thought to have been the favourite but a bizarre TV interview on Wednesday appeared to have damaged his hopes while some fans also protested against the Portuguese.With ex-Everton striker Rooney, now Derby manager, revealing on Friday that he had declined an interview, the claims of Lampard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy