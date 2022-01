Spain has new rules in place for how social media influencers can advertise or promote cryptocurrency. Reuters reported that Spain is planning to make the move to regulate the rampant crypto advertising by February 2022. Cryptocurrencies and digital assets have seen a surge in growth worldwide and have been seen as a risk to the financial system if it is not monitored. Starting next month, the Spanis National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) demands that companies and people notify it at least 10 days prior to running a crypto assets ad. The rule applies to those with more than 100,000 subscribers and are paid to promote any cryptocurrency-related news.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO