In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk connecting the Toronto Maple Leafs to Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. How realistic is the chatter? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals await the NHL’s decision on Evander Kane, with most insiders believing the deal is all but done with Edmonton. Finally, if it came down to Marc-Andre Fleury having to play for the Washington Capitals or declining a chance at a Stanley Cup, would he avoid playing for an old rival?

