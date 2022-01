What makes a culture distinct from the others surrounding it? Maybe it’s the language spoken, the stories and history of their past, or even the area in which the people reside. However, one of the most notable aspects of culture is the food in which the people of the culture make and eat. Food can be made and shared with others – thus bringing people together. It can connect those who eat it to its source, oftentimes the land where it was grown or raised. And food is so often part of a celebration – it can completely set one culture apart from another.

