Health Care Buzz: Tidbits for 2022, part 1

Re “State’s high cost health care takeover” (Jan. 21):. A single-payer health care system is for healthy people. My son was born with a heart defect in 1980. My wife, an RN, attended a conference on heart defects. An RN from England gave a talk. She started out by saying they do not have to worry about children born with heart defects for they abort them or sent them home to be kept comfortable until they die. My son is now over 40 years old has four children and is a teacher. If we have a single-payer he would be dead because a bureaucrat not a doctor would determine what treatment or no treatment he can have. Please, for all future generations, stop the single-payer takeover of California health care. As Marie Waldron ends her article: “Especially in the middle of a pandemic and affordability crisis, we can’t afford a costly experiment in government control.” The single-payer health system stops research and development for its only focus is on keeping cost down.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO