Health Care Buzz: Tidbits for 2022, part 1

Until recently, we thought “ghosting” meant your blind date didn’t show up and left you sitting alone at a table for two, totally humiliated. Ghosting has moved beyond the dating world to create havoc for organizations trying to compete for great talent in a tight job market. Too often in the past, employers treated candidates disrespectfully, not responding at all or keeping them guessing until the very end—in a word, “ghosting” them. Now the tables have turned. Employers in every industry are being ghosted by candidates who don’t bother to show up for interviews or even for the first day on the job after they’ve been hired. Health care is no exception to this new trend, but the outcomes can be more consequential.
