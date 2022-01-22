ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Care Buzz: Tidbits for 2022, part 1

By DAY EGUSQUIZA For the Times-News
Twin Falls Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we look to the beginning of another highly stressful health care year, there are many continuing changes from insurance plans as well as updates on Medicare. In the next two issues, we will lay out some of the upcoming topics as they have significant impact to the patients in our...

magicvalley.com

Grand Rapids Business Journal

TowerPinkster names director of health care

TowerPinkster, a multidiscipline design firm, named Gregory Adamczyk director of health care. Adamczyk steps into the leadership role following nearly a decade of working with health care systems throughout the region. As the director of health care, he will grow TowerPinkster’s health care practice while continuing to serve existing clients. He is a professional engineer and holds a degree from Western Michigan University in mechanical engineering. He is a certified health facilities design professional.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jersey Shore Online

Group Gives Health Care To Uninsured Workers

SOUTHERN OCEAN – The dilemma represents a real one for too many local residents. Despite working multiple jobs, a number of southern Ocean County workers do not have enough money left from their regular earnings to cover more than the basic necessities. One would think that medical insurance would...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Support Siouxland hospitals, health care centers

I want to remind Siouxlanders to donate to our local hospitals and healthcare centers. I see several large hospitals advertise on TV and it is so frustrating knowing that MercyOne Siouxland, UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Shriners Hospital, along with our rural hospitals, need financial support too.
SIOUX CITY, IA
riverdalepress.com

The right to choose health care

Did you see Joe Namath under that red banner titled “Medicare Helpline”?. The Hall-of-Famer — once applauded for his 90-yard passes — now offers help by encouraging Medicare enrollees to call a toll-free number that never includes staying in traditional Medicare, despite its 94 percent satisfaction rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Plans#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Advantage
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health invests $151M for new care locations

A Grand Rapids health system is investing $151 million for three new building projects that will benefit several patients in West Michigan. Spectrum Health said Thursday, Jan. 13, the investment will provide patients with more convenient access to primary and specialty care close to home. The project focus includes expanding outpatient services at multiple Spectrum Health West Michigan locations, with the intent to provide more convenient and affordable care for patients.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
chaindrugreview.com

Cardinal Health: The path forward for health care

DUBLIN, Ohio — The incredible daily pressures facing the health care industry – from surges in patient volume to near-constant pandemic-related supply chain disruption to health care workers with serious burnout – need innovative solutions that harness the power of technology. Innovations can give visibility into the supply chain, create efficiencies and eliminate some manual tasks, and save health care providers’ time.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

The pandemic-proof health care giant

The second year of the pandemic did not dampen UnitedHealth Group's finances, and the company actually surpassed its initial 2021 revenue and profit projections. The big picture: UnitedHealth's revenue has tripled from 2010 to 2021, and profit has almost quadrupled. The company continues to make more of its money from owning doctor groups and controlling pharmacy benefits instead of relying on health insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Riverside Press Enterprise

Single-payer health care: Letters

Re “State’s high cost health care takeover” (Jan. 21):. A single-payer health care system is for healthy people. My son was born with a heart defect in 1980. My wife, an RN, attended a conference on heart defects. An RN from England gave a talk. She started out by saying they do not have to worry about children born with heart defects for they abort them or sent them home to be kept comfortable until they die. My son is now over 40 years old has four children and is a teacher. If we have a single-payer he would be dead because a bureaucrat not a doctor would determine what treatment or no treatment he can have. Please, for all future generations, stop the single-payer takeover of California health care. As Marie Waldron ends her article: “Especially in the middle of a pandemic and affordability crisis, we can’t afford a costly experiment in government control.” The single-payer health system stops research and development for its only focus is on keeping cost down.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Psychiatric Times

Health Care Trends Expected in 2022

An upside to the continuing issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has included attention to some issues that were previously ignored. In 2022, expect more of these “silver-lining” trends to continue. For instance, the innovations and the adoption of telehealth and telepsychiatry that started in 2020 will continue in 2022, even if the peak use of telehealth has tapered. Clinicians and insurance payers are continue to move “upstream” to the social determinants of health (SDOH), investing in housing, transportation and other factors that affect people’s health but are outside of traditional health care.
HEALTH SERVICES
benefitspro.com

How to prevent ghosting in health care

Until recently, we thought “ghosting” meant your blind date didn’t show up and left you sitting alone at a table for two, totally humiliated. Ghosting has moved beyond the dating world to create havoc for organizations trying to compete for great talent in a tight job market. Too often in the past, employers treated candidates disrespectfully, not responding at all or keeping them guessing until the very end—in a word, “ghosting” them. Now the tables have turned. Employers in every industry are being ghosted by candidates who don’t bother to show up for interviews or even for the first day on the job after they’ve been hired. Health care is no exception to this new trend, but the outcomes can be more consequential.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lakenewsonline.com

Providing better health care

Ivy Bend is a community unto its own. It’s a long drive there from Hwy. 135 between Laurie and Stover. But it promises some of the most beautiful bluff top views of Lake of the Ozarks, especially with the bare winter woods allowing for a greater peek. With a...
STOVER, MO
wunc.org

How Health Care Workers Soldier On

At this point in the pandemic, health care workers across the country are arguably under more pressure than ever. Some are getting sick themselves or burning out and leaving. But there are signs that COVID trends could turn for the better soon.
HEALTH SERVICES
Kaiser Family Foundation

Key Facts on Health and Health Care by Race and Ethnicity

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the issue of disparities in health and health care into sharp focus. The pandemic’s impacts have been uneven, with people of color bearing the heaviest burden in terms of negative impacts on health and well-being as well as economic impacts. However, health and health care disparities are not new. They have been documented for decades and reflect longstanding structural and systemic inequities rooted in racism and discrimination. While inequities in access to and use of health care contribute to disparities in health, inequities across broader social and economic factors that drive health, often referred to as social determinants of health, also play a major role.
HEALTH SERVICES
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Understanding Long Term Health Care

This is a topic on which mountains could be written. To say that the Long Term Care (LTC) system is in a state of flux would be a mild understatement, as there is no care system in as much operating trouble as the one in place today. I am not a medical professional writing about the perceived needs of the LTC system; rather, I want to make people who will need this care aware of my own perceptions based on personal experience. As a nation faced with exceptional needs for LTC and explosive elder growth, our care system requires help now.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
auburnmassdaily.com

Notre Dame Health Care Now Offering Adult Palliative Care Program

The leadership of Notre Dame Health Care Center’s At Home division is excited to announce an expansion in their continuum of care by offering additional services through a new program, Notre Dame Palliative Care. The program provides care for adults living with serious illness at all stages, with a focus on relieving pain or other distressing symptoms, and assisting with advanced care planning in order to clarify goals of care and improve the quality of life.
WORCESTER, MA
Fortune

The greatest comeback in the history of health care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Over the last two years, health care has been at the center of our lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nation’s health care providers responded heroically in our time of need, and even as another wave hits, it’s clear they have weathered the worst of the storm, at least from a clinical perspective.
HEALTH SERVICES
pix11.com

Addressing racial inequalities in health care

Data from the city shows Black New Yorkers are hospitalized for COVID-19 more than any other group. Leaders know low vaccination rates are part of the issue, but they're also working to combat an even bigger hurdle: racism in the health care system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kalw.org

Is universal health care coming to California?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing CalCare, the proposed legislation that would provide comprehensive, universal single-payer health care coverage to all Californians. Nearly 3.2 million Californians will remain uninsured in 2022, that’s about 9.5% of the population age 0-64, according to a study from the UC Berkeley...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite senior citizens and people with disabilities being especially at-risk for contracting COVID-19, those who have Medicare for health insurance cannot get reimbursed for buying over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The Biden Administration recently announced that starting this month, people with private health insurance coverage or who are covered by a group The post Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

