ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IVqA_0dt2HqxX00

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic.

The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg , a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum to find out how it all came together, whether it signals more music to come for the multi-hyphenate and how Rod Stewart ended up in her spam folder.

Anyone who has seen your “Santa Baby” performance on America’s Got Talent knows you can carry a tune. Why did you decide to take a new step and put out a single?

Last year, after we finished the season of my German TV show, Germany’s Next Top Model , the producers and I were sitting around after the three-and-a-half-hour live show. We were discussing what to do for next year, what guests we should have and what the theme song should be. Someone said, “Why don’t you give it a go, Heidi?” I said, “Yes, I would love to try.” I’m always up for a challenge, to try something different and step outside of my comfort zone. I even suggested a duet, and they asked me if I had any ideas who that would be. I said, “Well, Snoop Dogg, of course. Who else?”

I’m a huge fan of Snoop Dogg and I have the utmost respect for him. I mean, 17 albums, seven of those albums went platinum? I grew up listening to Snoop Dogg, and I’ve always been a huge hip-hop fan. I’ve met him over the years, and I felt like I knew him well enough from seeing him in various places all over the world over the last 20 years that I could ask him. I told the producers, “I feel confident enough to just pick up the phone and call him.” If you don’t ask, how will he know that I’m into his music and that I would love to do something with him? So, I got all my courage together and called him up.

How did it go?

He was like, “Oh my God. This is so exciting. Let’s make it happen. Come to Inglewood.” I just said, “Really?” It was so great. Obviously, a few weeks went by before I could go see him because I was shooting and he was busy. While I had the time, I worked with the DJ duo WeddingCake, and we worked on the music. Then, I got in the car and drove to Inglewood. We got in the studio and played it for him, and he said it was dope that it was an EDM track. He’s so open-minded, as you can see by his latest album, Algorithm . He’s doing so many different things with different genres. It’s not just hip-hop — he’s into what other musicians are doing. He was really into the track, and he immediately just went into the vocal booth and started rapping right there on the spot. It was the coolest thing that has ever happened.

I had to ask myself, “Am I dreaming?” I couldn’t believe that I was in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg putting a track together. He then said he was going to work on it a little more and then send it to me later. Literally, the next day there it was, like, boom. He was so excited, and we integrated his rap into the melody and the song, meshed it up, and three days later, it was done.

How did that feel?

For me, it’s one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever done in my life. I mean, I’ve traveled the world, been to the Great Wall of China, been to Africa and all over Europe. I have the most amazing husband and four beautiful children. I have so much to be grateful for already, but to do this, record a single with someone of Snoop Dogg’s caliber, is something I would say has always been on my bucket list. And it happened. I was super stoked about it, and as you can tell, I still am.

So, this is the show’s new theme song?

Yeah. We’ve had Britney, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars. Every year, we have so many amazing artists, and this year is Snoop Dogg and me. It’s so funny. I sing all the time — in my head, in the shower, everywhere — and one of the songs that I’m always singing is this part from Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane.” I suggested that we put it in there because I thought that people would respond to it because everyone is always looking for their forever love. Everyone loves falling in love. It is a beautiful melody and text. But when you use a sample, you have to ask the original writer if they would allow it. That was probably the hardest thing of everything. Finding Rod Stewart was so hard because he had just left his management team and I couldn’t find him anywhere. I went through my entire Rolodex asking everyone, “Do you know Rod Stewart?” Everyone kept saying, “No.”

I was literally at the doctor’s office asking my doctor, “Do you happen to know Rod Stewart?” “No.” I was getting highlights done at the hairdresser asking my stylist. “Do you know Rod Stewart?” She said, “No, but I know his daughter.” So she gave me his daughter’s phone number and I contacted her and she gave me his email. I emailed him and sent him the song, writing, “We can’t do this if you don’t love it and agree to it.”

I didn’t hear anything for four weeks. I just thought to myself, we did this all for nothing and he probably hates it, which is why he’s not getting back to us. Then someone asked me, “Have you considered that maybe his reply is in your spam folder?” Oh my god, no way. I checked my spam folder and sure enough, there was Rod Stewart sitting in my spam for four weeks. His response said, “I love the song. This is so exciting, go ahead.” Boom! Everything fell in place and here we are.

Let’s talk about the music video. As someone who has worked so much in visual mediums, what was your vision?

There is no deep message in the song, it really is just about having fun, having a good time. Everyone has been stuck at home and cooped up for so long and I thought, what a great way to kick off the year with something fun that gets everybody going. That is exactly what we intended with the video. Since it’s an EDM track, the video is me and Snoop and we’re having a fun time and I’m dancing, we’re in the studio, we’re driving around in his car, and I’m on the beach, running around in super sexy outfits. A lot of dancing — dancing our little booty off — because we all need to dance more and have more fun.

It’s a great moment to be on a project with Snoop Dogg as he prepares for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Does being on the single with him automatically get you on the list for the big game?

Obviously, I want to go so I can see him, but I will be there anyway. I’m actually filming something for a German network at the stadium. I’m so excited because the game is here in Los Angeles, so it couldn’t be easier. I can roll right out of bed and get over there. Who knows? Maybe they will need an extra performer and I can sing “Chai Tea with Heidi,” no problem. I just need something to wear and I’m there!

Now that you know what it takes to put together a single, do you have plans or aspirations for more music? Maybe an album?

I mean, who knows? This is not going to be the next path of my career, but I’ve always done things that didn’t seem like they were on my path, and those are sometimes the most fun. For example, acting was something that I never really intended to do, but then I did six episodes with Michael J. Fox on Spin City . I was on Sex and the City with Sarah Jessica Parker. I’ve done little parts in movies. I never switched gears and said, “I’m now going to become an actress.” It’s just fun to put your feelers out and try new things. I love painting, and I’ve always been a creative person, so I like to express that in many different ways. I feel the same about this single. I hope people listen to the song and really love it, but I think, in a way, the fact that it’s me should be secondary in a way. I want people to say, “Wow, this is a really cool dance track.” And it just so happens that it’s me.

Music is in your children’s DNA. Do they have any talents or aspirations to do anything on the music side?

My youngest daughter, Lou, plays the piano and the ukulele. She was actually onstage once with her dad, performing in front of something like 15,000 people. It was insane. She just stepped right out onto the stage and did her thing. All the fear that I have when I go on stage, the kids don’t have that. But she goes back and forth between, “I’m going to be a pop star, the president of the United States or a veterinarian.” She’s not really sure yet but out of all my kids, she’s the one who is most into music so we will see where it goes. She also takes dance two times a week. I don’t ever want to force them into anything. I let them do their thing and experience as many different activities as they can, and they will find their path eventually all by themselves.

Leni seems to be finding a path by following in your footsteps as a model. How are you helping her navigate that?

It’s so different for her than it was for me because I didn’t grow up in this industry, but Leni has always had a camera in her face. Her entire life, she would always come with me to various film, TV and photo shoot sets. So my kids feel very at home in that kind of environment. She has a very good head on her shoulders. She knows what she wants to do when different offers come in. She knows when something doesn’t feel like her. She will say, “No, I don’t want to do that because it has to be authentic and something I really believe in and something that I really love.”

I let her really take the lead on everything, and I help to oversee to make sure that everything is kosher and people are good to her. But at the end of the day, it’s her path and I let her do what she wants to do. She’s already doing a bunch of different [partnerships and campaigns]. She did something with the hair tool brand, ghd, and she signed with Fila. What I love is that she also wants to break the mold, and she says that she can change the industry with her height because she’s not very tall. There’s always been these rules about height, weight and measurements and Leni says, “I can change that for other people who are my height, and so we can all get to work.” She has such a good head on her shoulders.

Are you a New Year’s resolution person? Did you set any for 2022?

To honestly have more fun, to kiss more, snuggle in bed more with my loved ones and tell them that I love them more. There’s so many negative things happening in the world all the time, so I feel like now is the time to grab every opportunity to celebrate, put a smile on your face and give love to all the people around you. I always try to be more positive in life, and that’s really the goal for 2022.

Listen to Klum’s “Chai Tea With Heidi” here .

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hotline Bling’ Director X Tackling ‘Robyn Hood’ for Boat Rocker Studios

Julien Christian Lutz, aka Director X, known for his signature music videos for artists including Drake, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, Usher and Justin Bieber — has created the Canadian indie TV drama Robyn Hood for Boat Rocker Studios and Global Television. The one-hour action drama, also from screenwriter Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), will shoot in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, and debut on Canada’s Global network in 2023. There’s no word on casting, but the eight-episode drama will offer a modern take on the Robin Hood legend.More from The Hollywood ReporterJustin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominees for iHeartRadio Music...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Janet Jackson’ Doc Tackles Media Treatment of Michael Jackson, Career Break From Joe Jackson and “Secret” Baby Rumors

Janet Jackson is opening up about the scrutiny around having her last name and the media treatment that resulted in a swirl of rumors across her decades-long career. Through new and archival interviews, photos and footage — including 10 years of never-before-seen home video captured by her ex-husband Elizondo — Janet Jackson enlists siblings Tito and Rebbie, mother Katherine and father Joe, as well as celebrities like Norman Lear, Debbie Allen, Questlove, Whoopi Goldberg and Missy Elliott, to unpack the singer’s early life, career and cultural impact. In the first two hours of the four-episode Lifetime docuseries, airing Jan. 28, the music icon...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gayle King Reveals How an Unexpected Airport Run-In Led to Oprah’s Famous “You Get a Car” Giveaway

Gayle King says The Oprah Winfrey Show’s famous car giveaway was pitched to her while she was at an airport. On Sept. 13, 2004, Oprah Winfrey gave each of her nearly 300 studio audience members a brand-new Pontiac G-6 sedan — a car, at the time, worth upwards of $30,000. Gifted as part of the “Oprah’s Favorite Things” segment, the daytime talk show initially called 11 people to the stage. There, Winfrey revealed each one would get a car before passing out white boxes with red bows, teasing that a twelfth audience member who found a key in their box would...
ENTERTAINMENT
extratv

Why Heidi Klum Got Anxious Over Her Snoop Dogg Collaboration

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is adding “singer” to her résumé. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about singing for the first time with Snoop Dogg on a song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She shared, “I’m pinching, pinching myself. I can’t believe this is happening to me… because I’m obsessed with Snoop Dogg.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Rihanna
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Bruno Mars
elpasoinc.com

Heidi Klum not surprised by Simon Cowell proposal

Heidi Klum isn't surprised that Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman. Simon, 62, recently proposed to Lauren, 44, the mother of his seven-year-old son Eric, and his 'America's Got Talent' co-star Heidi believes the pair are perfect for each other. She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Simon is a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds." She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!" The two...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Heidi Klum’s $2 Million Legs

(CNN) — Heidi Klum’s legs may have been insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than another. During a recent visit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and TV host/judge explained that she has a huge scar on one of her legs from falling into some glass as a child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Africa#Golden Globes#Santa Baby#German
Inside Nova

Heidi Klum: 'Stripping off is easier than singing'

Heidi Klum says stripping off is much easier than singing. The 48-year-old model has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for her first single, 'Chai Tea With Heidi', but admitted it was completely outside of her comfort zone. Heidi told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is definitely much scarier...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
104.1 WIKY

Rod Stewart is “most honored” that his 1983 hit is being used in a new single by Snoop Dogg and…Heidi Klum?

Evidently, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum is the musical trio we didn’t know we needed. Heidi, who’s not known as a singer, has teamed up with rap icon Snoop Dogg for a dance track called “Chai Tea with Heidi,” produced by L.A.-based producer duo WeddingCake. In the track, Snoop raps, while Heidi sings the hook — which is lifted from Rod’s 1983 hit “Baby Jane.”
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

Heidi Klum sits down with Heidi and Jenna to talk about her new single “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She dishes on how she convinced Snoop Dogg to be on the track, and the investigative work it took to get Rod Stewart to agree to a sample of his work for the song. The trio also play “Snooping Your Socials,” to get the scoop on the latest events happening in her life.Jan. 17, 2022.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg team up to deliver a fun dance song

Heidi Klum just added another skill to her roster. The model and TV host teamed up with Snoop Dogg to produce a single, called “Chai Tea with Heidi.”. Released today, the song marks Heidi and Snoop’s first musical collaboration. The song is a dance track and was produced by WeddingCake, a DJ duo made up of Devon Culiner and Tom Kaulitz, who is Klum’s husband. While Heidi is not normally known as a musical star, “Chai Tea with Heidi” is her second musical endeavor, following the holiday song “Wonderland,” released in 2006. “Chai Tea” samples Rod Stewart’s famous 1983 song, “Baby Jane,” with Heidi singing some of its lyrics.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Madonna Teases Stadium Tour With Britney Spears: ‘We Could Reenact the Kiss!’

Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss],” Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney’s famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears hasn’t performed live since wrapping up her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Snoop Dogg to Launch Hot Dog Brand Called “Snoop Doggs”

A Billboard report has confirmed that besides cookbooks, cannabis, and gin, Long Beach rap legend Snoop Dogg will now be hawking hotdogs which will be aptly dubbed “Snoop Doggs”. Snoop applied last month at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for federal trademark registration for the name which...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy