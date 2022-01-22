ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Suffolk, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, Quogue Village Police Department detectives and Sag Harbor Village Police Department investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used stolen credit cards in Suffolk County this mont Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize them?

Surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted on Long Island have been released by police investigators after they allegedly used credit cards stolen out of several vehicles.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Quogue Village and Sag Harbor Village police departments issued an alert as they attempt to locate the people who used the stolen cards earlier in the month.

According to investigators, credit cards were stolen from three unlocked vehicles in Quogue Village and Sag Harbor Village between Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Tuesday, Jan. 10.

It is alleged that two men used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at Home Depot stores throughout Suffolk County between Thursday, Jan. 6 and Jan. 10.

During two of those alleged thefts, the suspects were driving a white Audi sedan (pictured above), police noted.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or stolen credit cards has been asked to contact police investigators at the Quogue Village Police Department at (631) 653-4791, the Sag Harbor Village Police Department at (631) 725-0058, or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

