Michigan State football makes elite 2023 OL's top-seven

Mel Tucker and his staff have been relentlessly working the recruiting trail, trying to continue adding to what has been a strong start to the 2023 recruiting class that already features two four-star commits. The Spartans will be in the mix of another recruiting battle for an elite offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Jven Williams is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive tackle from Wyomissing High School in Reading, Pennsylvania. He is currently ranked as a four-star that is the No. 69 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. He listed the Spartans in his top seven on Saturday morning.

Michigan State was featured alongside his in-state schools, Pittsburgh and Penn State, and other schools including Rutgers, Ole Miss, Michigan and Illinois.