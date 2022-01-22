ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant thinks Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves more recognition, DPOY consideration

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

If you aren’t an NBA fan, it might surprise you to hear that the Memphis Grizzlies currently have the third best record in the NBA. A big part of their breakthrough season has been the phenomenal play of former Michigan State star Jaren Jackson Jr.

JJJ is currently averaging 16.4 points, 2.2 blocks, 5.7 rebounds and 1 steal per game and has become one of the best defenders in the NBA during the Grizzlies recent emergence.

After the Grizzlies latest win over the Denver Nuggets, Ja Morant spoke to the media about how he feels that Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves more national recognition, particularly when it comes to the defensive player of the year award.

Watch it below:

