ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mark Bonner applauds Cambridge run after narrow League One victory over Crewe

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09x1mQ_0dt2Fv1400

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner applauded his side’s achievement of recording five successive wins in all competitions after they edged a 1-0 League One victory over Crewe.

Adam May’s strike from outside the box three minutes before half-time earned the U’s a success that lifts Bonner’s side into the top half of the table.

In the last fortnight, Cambridge have stunned Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup, progressed to the EFL Trophy quarter-finals and claimed nine points from league clashes against Lincoln, Doncaster and now Crewe.

“This is a tough league and wins are really hard to come by. The fact that we’ve got five on the bounce in all competitions is unbelievable, outstanding really,” Bonner said.

“When you get through these winter months you’ve got to have a few warriors in your team that can grind out results.

“It was the recipe for us last year and it’s the same again this year.”

“That was a really tough game. The pitch has had a lot of games on it this week and it was very, very bobbly and made it difficult for a dribble or a pass. We really wanted to win the toss so we didn’t have that sun in our eyes first half.

“Until the 40th minute when it was out, it was almost impossible to see each other or space or runs, so to get in at 1-0 was incredible.

“Then we should have put the game to bed in the early part of the second half but we didn’t, so then it becomes a tough finish but we defended our box like we do and ended up getting another brilliant result.”

David Artell did not hide his disappointment about how his Crewe side had performed.

“I thought we were awful,” he said. “There was one bit of quality in the game that’s won it for Cambridge.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty if you’re winning so I’m not talking about Cambridge, I’m talking about us.

“We can only effect what we can effect and we didn’t try and pass the ball to each other. We just whacked it. If you whack the ball, don’t expect to win games of football.

“It’s not our game, it’s not our way. It was an extremely frustrating afternoon.

“It’s a great strike from their lad, but I’m sure you wouldn’t believe me, we’d worked on their transitions, their counter-attacks. We still managed to concede a goal from one. It’s just adding to the frustration.

“If you don’t want to try and play football our way then you leave yourself wide open to a poor result and a poor performance.

“If we’d have scored (with the) last kick, that wouldn’t have masked a really low-quality performance from us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cambridge monitoring Joe Ironside fitness ahead of Crewe clash

Cambridge are assessing top scorer Joe Ironside ahead of Saturday’s League One home clash with Crewe. U’s manager Mark Bonner said on Thursday a check would be made on Ironside – scorer of the winners against Lincoln last weekend and Newcastle in the FA Cup a week earlier – with the striker having “everything strapped up at the minute”.
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Warburton concedes QPR got away with one after win over Coventry

Mark Warburton conceded his Queens Park Rangers team were not at their best but found a way to win by beating Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Albert Adomah headed home QPR’s winner in the 88th minute after Jordan Shipley’s thunderbolt levelled things for the Sky Blues after the break.
SOCCER
newschain

Adam May first-half effort enough as Cambridge edge struggling Crewe

Adam May scored just before the break as Cambridge edged a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Crewe to record their fifth straight win in all competitions. Harvey Knibbs headed Jack Iredale’s short corner wide early on for Cambridge, while Crewe’s best chance of the opening half saw Oliver Finney blast a knockdown wide of the far post.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bonner
newschain

West Brom snap up free agent Andy Carroll

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Andy Carroll on a free transfer until the end of the season. The 33-year-old striker, a free agent after his deal at Reading ended earlier this month, is eligible to play against Millwall on Saturday. Albion have moved for the former Liverpool and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crewe#Cambridge#League One#U#Premier League Newcastle#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023. Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
SOCCER
newschain

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership. The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell. Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem. New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers...
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy