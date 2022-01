DENVER (KDVR) — With two rounds of snow in the last full week of January, this month has racked up over a foot of snow!. On average, Denver sees 6.5 inches of snow in the month of January. Prior to Thursday’s system, Denver had picked up 10.6 inches of snow. With another 2.8 inches recorded on Thursday, that puts this January at 13.4 inches of snow. This ranks Denver as the 13th snowiest January on record. With no snow expected before the end of the month, we look to stay as the 13th snowiest January.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO