Petition To Induct Meat Loaf Into Rock Hall Gains Steam After His Death. (Cleveland, OH) — Fans of rocker Meat Loaf are reviving a petition to induct the singer into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. The singer’s family announced late Thursday on his Facebook page that the Grammy winner had died at age 74. Soon after the news of his death, an older petition on Change-dot-org to have Meat Loaf put into the Rock Hall began receiving hundreds of new signatures. Born Marvin Lee Aday in Texas, Meat Loaf was known for his multi-platinum selling album Bat Out of Hell and for numerous acting roles in movies. They include the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spiceworld, and Fight Club.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO