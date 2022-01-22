ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in Maryland’s largest city in recent years, according to a Baltimore government report. Of the 208 such deaths among children under age 18 in the city for a five-year period...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide detectives investigate deadly northeast Baltimore shooting

Baltimore (WBFF) — Shots were fired before noon in northeast Baltimore on Saturday. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. It happened just before 11:30am on Walther Ave near Moravia Rd. Police received several calls for shots being fired, on scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police. At around 11 a.m. a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley of the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
kion546.com

Baltimore police: Anti-violence worker among 3 fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a quadruple shooting in Baltimore left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday night found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three died and the fourth is expected to survive. Officials say one of those killed was DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter. Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence and work to steer young people away from violence. McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker killed in the city since last January. Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “a horrific tragedy.”
wypr.org

Homicide was leading cause of city child fatalities from 2016 to 2020

Homicide is the leading cause of child fatalities in Baltimore, according to a new city analysis of the unusual and unexpected deaths of 208 minors that occurred over the last five years. The report, written by the Child Fatality Review child fatality team and released Friday, said that new policies...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Baltimore County Police Seek Help Solving 2020 Pikesville Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2020 killing of a former Frostburg State University basketball player. Brian Green, Jr., was fatally shot while pulling out of his garage on Caerleon Court in Pikesville the evening of June 16, 2020, Baltimore County Police said Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police lieutenant's husband fatally shot on Walker Avenue

The husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. Residents who live in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue described a blatant crime after someone shot James Blue III multiple times. The residents with whom the 11 News I-Team spoke on Wednesday asked to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder,...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Help Sought Identifying Witnesses To Baltimore County Cold Case Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple who may have witnessed a cold case homicide. Police on Thursday released an image of the couple, which was purportedly taken in May 1978. It is believed the couple pictured might have information that could solve an unspecified homicide from the same year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Fatality#Ap#The Baltimore Sun#Non Hispanic
fox5dc.com

Wheaton volunteer firefighter among 3 killed in burning Baltimore row house

A member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (WVRS) was one of three firefighters who died inside a vacant row home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street in Baltimore today. The burning three-story row house partially collapsed trapping four members inside – including WVRS life member Kenneth Lacayo.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Leaders, Lawmakers Join Support Of VICTIM Act To Help Solve Homicides

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some members of Congress joined the Philadelphia police commissioner Wednesday to support a new bill called the VICTIM Act. It would spend a billion dollars nationwide to help solve homicides. This is a big ask, but the federal proposal aims to get shooters off the streets while helping solve crimes. The murder of Simone-Monea Rogers remains unsolved. “I’m hopeful. I put my faith in God and that’s that,” said Lendale Rogers, the victim’s mother. Four members of Congress joined forces to sponsor the bipartisan VICTIM Act, which stands for the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Act. If approved, the $1...
Cecil Whig

'The bravest among us:' firefighters with Cecil ties killed battling Baltimore blaze

BALTIMORE — A Cecil County resident was killed Monday along with two of his fellow Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters while battling a blaze at a vacant row-home, which collapsed and trapped them and one other BCFD member — who was critically injured — inside the building, according to fire officials. Killed in the line of duty were Lt. Paul Butrim, a 37-year-old Colora resident who was a 16-year BCFD veteran; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, a Harford County resident who was a 15-year veteran with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Huron Daily Tribune

Medical examiner identifies man suspected of wounding deputy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy has officially been listed as a suicide, the county medical examiner's office said Thursday. The medical examiner identified the man as Johnathon Carl Williamson, 19, of Milwaukee, following an autopsy. Sheriff's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Axios Tampa Bay

New report ranks Florida as among the worst for highway driving safety

Data: Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosFlorida is failing miserably compared to other states when it comes to enacting laws to make driving safer and reduce traffic deaths.Why it matters: Urgent action is needed to make roadways safer as traffic deaths climb at record rates despite fewer miles being driven, according to a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.By the numbers: More than 20,000 people died nationally in crashes during the first six months of 2021. The 18% increase from 2020 is the highest half-year percentage increase ever recorded.That's about 110 traffic deaths a day — six 9/11s, or a Hurricane Katrina every two weeks.How it happened: The group ranked states based on 16 "optimal laws that every state should have as part of a comprehensive safety program."Florida is among the worst because it has enacted just six of the 16.What we're missing, per Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety: Five stricter driving laws for teens, rear seat belt requirement, an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, booster seat law, a rear-facing through age two law and a law that requires interlocks for convicted drunk drivers.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy