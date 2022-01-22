ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities

Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in Maryland’s largest city in recent years, according to a Baltimore government report. Of the 208 such deaths among children under age 18 in the city for a five-year period...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide detectives investigate deadly northeast Baltimore shooting

Baltimore (WBFF) — Shots were fired before noon in northeast Baltimore on Saturday. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. It happened just before 11:30am on Walther Ave near Moravia Rd. Police received several calls for shots being fired, on scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
kion546.com

Baltimore police: Anti-violence worker among 3 fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a quadruple shooting in Baltimore left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday night found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three died and the fourth is expected to survive. Officials say one of those killed was DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter. Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence and work to steer young people away from violence. McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker killed in the city since last January. Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “a horrific tragedy.”
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Help Solving 2020 Pikesville Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2020 killing of a former Frostburg State University basketball player. Brian Green, Jr., was fatally shot while pulling out of his garage on Caerleon Court in Pikesville the evening of June 16, 2020, Baltimore County Police said Monday. Police said a silver Lexus or Infiniti sedan with several people inside was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting occurred. Because Green was known to frequent Washington, D.C., and based on evidence they have collected, detectives believe the suspects might have ties to the D.C. area. Green was a graduate of Archbishop Curley High School who went on to play basketball for Frostburg State University. Metro Crime Stoppers and Baltimore County police are offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest(s) and conviction(s) of those responsible for Green’s murder. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
cbslocal.com

Help Sought Identifying Witnesses To Baltimore County Cold Case Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple who may have witnessed a cold case homicide. Police on Thursday released an image of the couple, which was purportedly taken in May 1978. It is believed the couple pictured might have information that could solve an unspecified homicide from the same year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Leaders, Lawmakers Join Support Of VICTIM Act To Help Solve Homicides

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some members of Congress joined the Philadelphia police commissioner Wednesday to support a new bill called the VICTIM Act. It would spend a billion dollars nationwide to help solve homicides. This is a big ask, but the federal proposal aims to get shooters off the streets while helping solve crimes. The murder of Simone-Monea Rogers remains unsolved. “I’m hopeful. I put my faith in God and that’s that,” said Lendale Rogers, the victim’s mother. Four members of Congress joined forces to sponsor the bipartisan VICTIM Act, which stands for the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Act. If approved, the $1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Fatality#Ap#The Baltimore Sun#Non Hispanic
fox5dc.com

Wheaton volunteer firefighter among 3 killed in burning Baltimore row house

A member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (WVRS) was one of three firefighters who died inside a vacant row home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street in Baltimore today. The burning three-story row house partially collapsed trapping four members inside – including WVRS life member Kenneth Lacayo.
Norwalk Hour

Woman's death on date ruled accidental, police investigating

The death of a Connecticut woman while on a date with a man she met online was caused by drugs and alcohol and has been ruled an accident, the state chief medical examiner’s office said. The family of the 23-year-old woman, Lauren Smith-Fields, had complained authorities were not giving...
Norwalk Hour

CT police departments offer condolences for slain NYPD officer

Police departments around the state expressed their condolences after one New York Police Department officer was killed, and another injured, in a Friday night shooting. NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed while responding to an incident in Harlem on Friday. Another officer, identified as Wilbert Mora, 27, was also shot and remains in critical condition, the Associated Press reported Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Axios Tampa Bay

New report ranks Florida as among the worst for highway driving safety

Data: Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosFlorida is failing miserably compared to other states when it comes to enacting laws to make driving safer and reduce traffic deaths.Why it matters: Urgent action is needed to make roadways safer as traffic deaths climb at record rates despite fewer miles being driven, according to a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.By the numbers: More than 20,000 people died nationally in crashes during the first six months of 2021. The 18% increase from 2020 is the highest half-year percentage increase ever recorded.That's about 110 traffic deaths a day — six 9/11s, or a Hurricane Katrina every two weeks.How it happened: The group ranked states based on 16 "optimal laws that every state should have as part of a comprehensive safety program."Florida is among the worst because it has enacted just six of the 16.What we're missing, per Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety: Five stricter driving laws for teens, rear seat belt requirement, an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, booster seat law, a rear-facing through age two law and a law that requires interlocks for convicted drunk drivers.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

In case against Ravenell, federal prosecutors scrutinized several lawyers before focusing on 2 in Baltimore

A confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration made a recorded call in August 2013 to a Bowie-based attorney about trying to straighten out business documents. Federal authorities were zeroing on a drug trafficking organization that was moving money through the informant’s business. “Not on the phone. You know I’m your attorney. We’re not gonna have this ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy