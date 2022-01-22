ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Pieschke
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ROR9_0dt2FH9M00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast in California on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed Saturday morning that the fire had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. The department is calling it the Colorado Fire.

Areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south of Bixby Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

COVID-19 in pregnant women may trigger fetal inflammation

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Photos taken near Big Sur on Saturday morning show the blazes encroaching on residences in the area.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. Cal Fire said Saturday morning the blaze had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Portions of Highway 1 have been closed in both directions from “Andrew Molera State Park in the Big Sur area to Rio Road in Carmel,” the Department of Transportation tweeted . Officials are asking drivers to be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

The NWS said offshore winds and low humidity contributed to the fire remaining “stubbornly active” overnight.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” reads a messages shared by the NWS Bay Area on Saturday.

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation. They have also shared a map of Colorado Fire evacuation zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought

Gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, a new study found. The same study that tested emissions around stoves in homes raised new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured. Even when they are not running, U.S. […]
INDUSTRY
NBC4 Columbus

List: Central Ohio counties with snow emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple counties across central Ohio have issued snow emergencies as snow moved through Friday morning. LEVEL 1 Athens Guernsey Morgan Muskingum Noble Perry To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions below or check out this video: LEVEL 1Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
NBC4 Columbus

Early morning snowfall coats roads, frigid start to weekend

Several bands of snow moved through central and southern Ohio early in the morning, dropping 0.5-1 inch in the Columbus area and 1-2 inches south of Franklin County. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s in the wake of an arctic front, with considerable cloud cover and lake-effect snow flurries persisting through the afternoon. Winds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop fire leaves two dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire in the Hilltop area Friday morning left two people dead.   Around 7:40 a.m., a fire was reported at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue.   According to firefighters, two people inside the home had to be rescued and were transported to an area hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid temperatures moderate briefly, snow showers, slick spots

Good Afternoon! Light snow and flurries will develop this afternoon with a fast-moving disturbance, creating areas of slick travel due to cold pavement temperatures, after we started the day with temperatures around zero — and as low as -8 to -16 degrees in eastern portions of our viewing area. Snow accumulations through early Friday will […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 12,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow: Total Change New cases 2,552,972 +12,108 Hospitalizations 106,616 +446 ICU admissions 12,649 +47 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

VIDEO: Chase crosses from West Virginia to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A chase across state lines that involved stop sticks, a shooting and a negotiation came to an end on Friday afternoon with one person in police custody. Officers had tried to serve an order to a man in Parkersburg, West Virginia, according to a joint press release from Wood County Sheriff […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Your car’s tinted windows, are they too dark?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Why are there so many cars on the road with dark tinted windows?” That’s what Martha asked in a recent message to Better Call 4. She thought darkened windows on vehicles were “outlawed quite a few years ago,” citing concerns about safety, and how tinted windows could inhibit law enforcement investigations. If you’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio received nearly $500 million for infrastructure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Some of Ohio’s roads and bridges will soon see their first major improvement in generations. Money from the infrastructure bill, signed into law last year, has arrived in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, Ohio received nearly $500,000,000 in funding from the infrastructure bill for highways and bridges. This is an investment that […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Drought#Wildfire#Kron#Pg E#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Fewer than 10,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 28 follow: Total Change New cases 2,562,412 +9,440 Hospitalizations 106,919 +303 ICU admissions 12,679 +30 Deaths* 33,071 +582 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Local hospital prepares for population boom

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH)–Licking County’s largest healthcare provider is responding to Intel’s announcement that it’ll bring thousands of new jobs to the area. Licking Memorial Health CEO Robert Montagnese said he and his team had already been talking about how to address the rapidly-changing needs of a growing community during a pandemic. They found out Friday […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC4 Columbus

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts […]
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

Two Columbus City Schools closed due to heating issues; one goes remote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just three exceptions, Columbus City Schools are expected to hold in-person classes Thursday. Sherwood Middle School will switch to remote learning Thursday due to an increased number of staff absences, the district said late Wednesday. According to a district spokesperson, the district is going to monitor staff absences through Thursday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy