Bronx, NY

Man found fatally shot outside warehouse in the Bronx: NYPD

By Kyle Kandetzki
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOxZC_0dt2FCjj00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man died early Saturday morning in the Bronx after being found shot in front of a building, police said.

On Saturday at 6 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a man shot in front of 805 East 139th St. in Mott Haven.

When cops arrived, they found a 33-year-old man outside the building with gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

EMS responded and brought the man to NYC Health + hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Daily News , the shots rang out following a fight at a warehouse party. Why exactly the fight began wasn't clear.

No arrests have been made.

